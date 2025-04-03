Shabunin's and CPC's activities led to an increase in corruption – ex-minister Omelyan

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 11494 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 99448 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 163451 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103289 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339703 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172105 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143940 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195865 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124414 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108085 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134050 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44061 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155444 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34528 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80596 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 11505 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80952 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 99465 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155770 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19350 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21218 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34768 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44297 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134271 views
Shabunin's and CPC's activities led to an increase in corruption – ex-minister Omelyan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10054 views

Ex-Minister Omelyan stated that the anti-corruption activities of the CPC and Shabunin led to the substitution of reforms, increasing corruption. He added that no high-ranking official has been punished.

Shabunin's and CPC's activities led to an increase in corruption – ex-minister Omelyan

The anti-corruption activities of the Anti-Corruption Action Center and its head Vitaliy Shabunin led to the substitution of real reforms, as a result of which there is more corruption in the country.

This was stated by former Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan, writes "Law and Business".

"The Anti-Corruption Action Center" is so powerfully fighting corruption and has created so many effective tools, defended so many amendments to laws, that corruption has increased many times over," Omelyan commented on Shabunin's post about the presentation of suspicions for embezzlement in procurement at the Ministry of Defense, in particular in the case of "eggs for UAH 17".

He reminded that Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov was dismissed from his post after that. "The previous Minister of Defense Reznikov was removed from office because of this and several similar scandals. You strongly advocated for Umerov, who after a while also became bad for you," Omelyan reminded.

"If Reznikov is involved in corruption, then where is the suspicion for him and the person who covered him in corruption schemes? And if Reznikov is not involved, then where did you get Umerov, why did you want him to become a minister and supported him so strongly?" the ex-minister asked Shabunin.

Omelyan noted that the best way to fight corruption is through effective reform, where anti-corruption is a part of it, not a substitute or a hunt for no-names with loud slogans and shouts.

Instead, he emphasizes, as a result of the "reforms" lobbied by Shabunin and his CPC, not a single high-ranking official who was actually involved in corruption schemes was brought to justice. And adequate specialists who could work effectively in the government avoid public service.

"Is this what we created all this for?" Omelyan rhetorically summarizes.

We remind you that the SBI is investigating a number of criminal cases against Shabunin: in particular, on evasion of mobilization, forgery of NACP documents, illegal use of humanitarian aid and embezzlement of a Nissan Pathfinder jeep.

The media also accused Shabunin of organizing the arson of his own house in order to collect donations for the construction of a larger house.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Oleksii Reznikov
Volodymyr Omelyan
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
