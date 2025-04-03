Shabunin's and CPC's activities led to an increase in corruption – ex-minister Omelyan
Kyiv • UNN
Ex-Minister Omelyan stated that the anti-corruption activities of the CPC and Shabunin led to the substitution of reforms, increasing corruption. He added that no high-ranking official has been punished.
The anti-corruption activities of the Anti-Corruption Action Center and its head Vitaliy Shabunin led to the substitution of real reforms, as a result of which there is more corruption in the country.
This was stated by former Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan, writes "Law and Business".
"The Anti-Corruption Action Center" is so powerfully fighting corruption and has created so many effective tools, defended so many amendments to laws, that corruption has increased many times over," Omelyan commented on Shabunin's post about the presentation of suspicions for embezzlement in procurement at the Ministry of Defense, in particular in the case of "eggs for UAH 17".
He reminded that Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov was dismissed from his post after that. "The previous Minister of Defense Reznikov was removed from office because of this and several similar scandals. You strongly advocated for Umerov, who after a while also became bad for you," Omelyan reminded.
"If Reznikov is involved in corruption, then where is the suspicion for him and the person who covered him in corruption schemes? And if Reznikov is not involved, then where did you get Umerov, why did you want him to become a minister and supported him so strongly?" the ex-minister asked Shabunin.
Omelyan noted that the best way to fight corruption is through effective reform, where anti-corruption is a part of it, not a substitute or a hunt for no-names with loud slogans and shouts.
Instead, he emphasizes, as a result of the "reforms" lobbied by Shabunin and his CPC, not a single high-ranking official who was actually involved in corruption schemes was brought to justice. And adequate specialists who could work effectively in the government avoid public service.
"Is this what we created all this for?" Omelyan rhetorically summarizes.
We remind you that the SBI is investigating a number of criminal cases against Shabunin: in particular, on evasion of mobilization, forgery of NACP documents, illegal use of humanitarian aid and embezzlement of a Nissan Pathfinder jeep.
The media also accused Shabunin of organizing the arson of his own house in order to collect donations for the construction of a larger house.