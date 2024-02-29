"Several years": Kostin on how long the tribunal over russia can last

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that it is currently difficult to predict how long the special international tribunal will take to bring Russian leaders to justice for aggression, but once the tribunal is operational, it could take several years. Kostin said this during a briefing on the sidelines of the United for Justice conference. United for Heritage, reports UNN.

Details

How long can the tribunal last? I don't mean to say that it's an easy case. It is complicated. Together with my colleagues, we are creating this practice, which should be of the level that will lead to a guilty verdict against those who started this aggressive war. It is difficult to say how long it will take, but I understand that it will not be a long process. I think that once the tribunal is launched, it can last for several years. No more than that - Kostin said.

He noted that there is no need to compare the special tribunal that Ukraine wants to establish with all previous tribunals.

All the previous tribunals dealt with war crimes, crimes against humanity, crimes of genocide. It was a large number of different war crimes at different times. This required significant investigative efforts, including investigations that were gathered at the places where the crimes were committed. They lasted longer - Kostin added.

In addition, he said, some evidence of Russian crimes has already been documented.

Recall

Andriy Kostin stated that an active discussion is currently underway regarding the model of a tribunal to bring the Russian leadership to justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and expressed confidence that this tribunal will be established.