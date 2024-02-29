$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41757 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 163390 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 96828 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 338134 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 276636 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205016 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239610 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253567 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159668 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372595 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"Several years": Kostin on how long the tribunal over russia can last

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29961 views

Ukraine's Prosecutor General says that a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders for aggression against Ukraine may take several years to launch.

"Several years": Kostin on how long the tribunal over russia can last

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that it is currently difficult to predict how long the special international tribunal will take to bring Russian leaders to justice for aggression, but once the tribunal is operational, it could take several years. Kostin said this during a briefing on the sidelines of the United for Justice conference. United for Heritage, reports UNN.

Details

How long can the tribunal last? I don't mean to say that it's an easy case. It is complicated. Together with my colleagues, we are creating this practice, which should be of the level that will lead to a guilty verdict against those who started this aggressive war. It is difficult to say how long it will take, but I understand that it will not be a long process. I think that once the tribunal is launched, it can last for several years. No more than that

- Kostin said.

He noted that there is no need to compare the special tribunal that Ukraine wants to establish with all previous tribunals.

All the previous tribunals dealt with war crimes, crimes against humanity, crimes of genocide. It was a large number of different war crimes at different times. This required significant investigative efforts, including investigations that were gathered at the places where the crimes were committed. They lasted longer

- Kostin added.

In addition, he said, some evidence of Russian crimes has already been documented.

Recall

Andriy Kostin stated that an active discussion is currently underway regarding the model of a tribunal to bring the Russian leadership to justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and expressed confidence that this tribunal will be established.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Andriy Kostin
Ukraine
