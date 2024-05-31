Several explosions were heard in Kherson
Kyiv • UNN
Several explosions occurred in Kherson as Russian troops shelled the city from the temporarily occupied Left Bank.
Several explosions were heard in Kherson. This was announced by the chairman of the MBA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.
"Several explosions were heard in Kherson! The enemy is shelling coastal areas from the temporarily occupied Left Bank," Mrochko said.
He also urged residents of the city not to be in the open space.
