Russians hit the center of Kherson in the morning, there is an injured

Russian troops shelled the center of Kherson this morning, damaging infrastructure and wounding a woman, head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko said on Friday, UNN writes.

This morning, Russian occupation forces from the Left Bank hit the very center of Kherson. one victim turned to the doctors for help at this hour. A woman born in 1959 was on the street at the time of the enemy attack - wrote Mrochko in Telegram.

As a result of this shelling, according to him, in particular, power lines, a public transport stop, at least one car, windows in neighboring houses, trees were damaged, and one traffic light does not work.

