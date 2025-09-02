Several dozen cases of cooperation between UOC-MP priests and Russian invaders are being considered in court - Yelensky

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
11:50 AM • 23286 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 48186 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM • 87479 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 103827 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 58627 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 119349 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 45126 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 80968 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 52666 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 107353 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.7m/s
43%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 206291 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 206083 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 195546 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 192485 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 186606 views
Publications
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto11:50 AM • 23265 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo10:24 AM • 87438 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 103783 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 66726 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 119315 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Xi Jinping
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideo11:20 AM • 18213 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance10:43 AM • 21617 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.08:32 AM • 36802 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 80998 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 68421 views
Actual
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Fox News
The Guardian
Fake news

Several dozen cases of cooperation between UOC-MP priests and Russian invaders are being considered in court - Yelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Several dozen cases of cooperation between UOC-MP priests and the occupiers are being considered in court. Some of them have already been exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Several dozen cases of cooperation between UOC-MP priests and Russian invaders are being considered in court - Yelensky

Today, several dozen cases of collaboration between priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate and Russian invaders are being considered in court. Some of these priests have been exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of war, explained Viktor Yelensky, head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience, during a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

This is not about the connection of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church with the special services of the Russian Federation. If there is a connection of individual Orthodox priests with Russian special services, or with the occupiers, or facts of collaboration with the occupiers, then these cases are considered separately. And you know that we have several dozen such court cases where clergymen of this church were accused not just of connections, but of cooperation with the occupiers. Some of these priests were exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of war

- Yelensky noted. 

He also emphasized that the Russian Orthodox Church has set itself the goal of destroying the Ukrainian state, culture, and identity.

We are talking about the fact that the Ukrainian state does not allow the activities of Russian Orthodox Church structures on the territory of Ukraine. The Russian Orthodox Church has set as its goal the destruction of the Ukrainian state, the destruction of Ukrainian culture, the destruction of Ukrainian identity, and has openly declared this as its goal. It is also difficult to say who else has done so much to infuriate Ukrainians

- Yelensky emphasized.

According to Yelensky, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate is offered to withdraw from the subordination of the Russian Orthodox Church. This does not in any way pressure the conscience of believers, since subordination to the Moscow Patriarchate is not part of Orthodox church doctrine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate is given the opportunity to withdraw from the Russian Church. This in no way burdens the conscience of believers, because, as I have already said, subordination to the Moscow Patriarchate is not part of Orthodox church doctrine

- Yelensky noted.

Addition

On August 27, 2025, the State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience recognized the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC as affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church. This decision was made due to Metropolitan Onufriy's refusal to comply with the order to eliminate dependence on a foreign religious organization prohibited in Ukraine.

The leadership of the UOC-MP is concealing from believers the order of the State Service for Ethno-politics, which demands breaking ties with the Russian Orthodox Church and condemning Russia's aggression. Failure to comply with the requirements by August 24 may lead to the liquidation of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-MP through court.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
Ukraine