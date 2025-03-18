Seven dead after plane crash: terrible tragedy in Honduras
Kyiv • UNN
A plane crashed off the coast of Honduras, killing seven people, including musician Aurelio Martinez. There were 17 people on board, 10 were rescued.
On Monday, March 17, a plane crashed off the Caribbean coast of Honduras minutes after takeoff, killing 7 people. Among them is the famous Garifuna musician Aurelio Martinez Suazo. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
The plane of the Honduran airline Lanhsa, which was supposed to fly to La Ceiba Airport on the mainland of Honduras, was carrying 14 passengers and three crew members. Local media reports that among the passengers were a US citizen and a French citizen. Also - two minors. 10 people were rescued alive from the wreckage about 1 km from the coast of the Caribbean island. The survivors were taken to the nearest hospital.
Seven people died. According to firefighters, among the dead was the famous Garifuna musician Aurelio Martinez Suazo, one of the prominent performers of Garifuna music in Honduras.
According to Roatan Fire Department Captain Franklin Borjas, adverse conditions complicated the search and rescue operation, as it was extremely difficult to reach the crash site due to the rocky shore.
What exactly caused the accident is currently unknown. The airline has not yet responded to an official request, Reuters reports.
Mötley Crüe frontman's plane crashed: details of the plane crash in the US11.02.25, 09:58 • 22646 views