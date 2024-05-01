SES warns: every citizen should know where the shelter is before going to church

Before attending church on Easter, every citizen should check, for example, through the Diia app, where the nearest shelter is located to use it in case of air raid alarm. This was stated by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Every citizen, before visiting a church, religious building, or temple, should familiarize themselves, for example, with the location of the nearest shelter in the Diia app, in order to use this shelter if necessary and wait out the air raid. This is important - Khorunzhyi emphasized.

Recall

From 00:00 to 05:00 on Easter, a curfew will be in effect in Kyiv , and law enforcement officers will patrol near churches to maintain order and help with evacuations if necessary.

