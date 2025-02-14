ukenru
Exclusive
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
SES: radiation background at Chornobyl NPP is normal

SES: radiation background at Chornobyl NPP is normal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34063 views

The radiation background at ChNPP remains normal at 0.57 μSv/h. Damage to the shelter is assessed as significant, and the fire has been extinguished.

After a Russian strike on the shelter of the 4th power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the radiation background remains normal, the State Emergency Service reported on Friday morning, UNN reports

"After a Russian drone struck the shelter of ChNPP Unit 4, the radiation background indicators remain within normal limits. At the ChNPP industrial site, 0.57 μSv/h was recorded, which does not exceed the permissible values," the SES said in a statement. 

According to the SES, monitoring of the radiation background is ongoing.

"The situation is under control. Follow the official announcements!" the SES added. 

Previously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a Russian attack drone with an explosive part hit the protective shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant. 

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that an explosion occurred at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on the night of February 14 over the sarcophagus protecting the remains of reactor No. 4, which caused a fire.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

