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"Servants" at the faction meeting discussed with ministers draft laws to fulfill Ukraine's obligations to donors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

The faction and ministers discussed draft laws to fulfill obligations to donors. According to Arakhamia, there was an open discussion on issues that concern society and on which financial aid depends.

"Servants" at the faction meeting discussed with ministers draft laws to fulfill Ukraine's obligations to donors

Government officials joined the meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction and discussed draft laws aimed at fulfilling Ukraine's obligations to donors. As the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, reported, "an open discussion took place on issues that concern society and on which financial aid depends," UNN reports.

Details

According to Arakhamia, the faction meeting was held jointly with Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and First Vice Speaker Oleksandr Korniienko, where they discussed draft laws aimed at fulfilling Ukraine's obligations to donors.

He thanked for their participation Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev, Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko.

An open discussion took place on issues that concern society and on which financial aid depends. I thank the people's deputies for their active work and for conveying important positions. Such formats help us move forward.

- Arakhamia reported.

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction added that "jointly, decisive steps must be taken to obtain the necessary funding due to the delay of the EU loan of 90 billion euros."

Our faction is constructively minded, and we expect that colleagues from other factions are also committed to working in the interests of the state.

- Arakhamia summarized.

Add

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that today during the Conciliation Council, "everyone quarreled and dispersed."

Zhelezniak also published the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada for April 7, which he called ambitious. It should be noted that the people's deputies are to consider draft laws important for Ukraine's cooperation with the EU and the IMF.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
State budget
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Serhiy Marchenko
David Arakhamia
Yulia Svyrydenko
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Ruslan Stefanchuk
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine