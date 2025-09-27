$41.490.00
Serhiy Tarakanov appointed new Director General of Chornobyl NPP: biography, experience, and key tasks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Serhiy Tarakanov as the Director General of the State Specialized Enterprise "Chornobyl NPP". He has 23 years of experience in the energy sector, having worked at the South Ukrainian NPP and in "Energoatom".

Serhiy Tarakanov appointed new Director General of Chornobyl NPP: biography, experience, and key tasks

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Serhiy Tarakanov as the Director General of the state-owned specialized enterprise "Chornobyl NPP". The corresponding order was signed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

To agree with the proposal of the Ministry of Energy regarding the appointment of Serhiy Oleksandrovych Tarakanov as the Director General of the state specialized enterprise "Chornobyl NPP" 

- the document states.

Let's add

As reported by the State Enterprise "Chornobyl NPP", the acting head of the State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management, Volodymyr Feshchenko, introduced Serhiy Tarakanov to the station's staff, noting that a contract had been signed with the new Director General, who has significant experience in the energy sector.

In turn, Serhiy Tarakanov informed the staff that the main task remains to ensure nuclear and radiation safety, implement decommissioning programs, and manage spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste.  

What is known about Serhiy Tarakanov?

Serhiy Oleksandrovych Tarakanov was born on September 20, 1980, in Mykolaiv Oblast. In 2002, he graduated from the Sevastopol National Institute of Nuclear Energy and Industry with a degree in "Nuclear Energy". Serhiy Tarakanov's total work experience coincides with his experience in the energy sector and amounts to 23 years.

After graduating from the university, he worked as a turbine equipment operator-maintainer, reactor compartment operator, and senior reactor compartment operator at the Yuzhno-Ukrainska NPP.

From 2005 to 2017, Serhiy Tarakanov worked in the directorate of SE NNEGC "Energoatom", where he rose from a leading engineer to the director of the modernization department, and then to the deputy director of the directorate for continued operation. He directly participated in the development and implementation of programs to improve safety and extend the operation of Ukrainian NPP power units.

He repeatedly participated in IAEA expert missions. He worked on projects funded by the EBRD and Euratom. He was awarded the badges "For a significant contribution to the development of nuclear energy in Ukraine" and "Honored Worker of Nuclear Energy of Ukraine".

From November 2017 to March 2023, Serhiy Tarakanov was the CEO of Holtec Ukraine LLC.

In 2023-2025, Serhiy Tarakanov worked in the field of renewable energy.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Electricity
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine