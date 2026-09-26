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Serbia granted citizenship to fugitive former MP Novynskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Former MP and businessman Vadym Novynskyi obtained Serbian citizenship through a special procedure. In Ukraine, he is wanted on suspicion of high treason.

Serbia granted citizenship to fugitive former MP Novynskyi

Ukrainian businessman and former lawmaker Vadym Novynskyi, who left the country and is wanted in Ukraine on suspicion of high treason, has obtained Serbian citizenship. This was reported by the Serbian service of "Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty," according to UNN.

Details

The decision to grant Novynskyi citizenship, published in Friday’s "Official Gazette," was signed the day before by Serbian Prime Minister Djuro Macut.

It is noted that the decision was made under a special procedure that allows citizenship to be granted to foreigners if this is in "Serbia’s interests." According to RSE, the document does not provide a specific justification for the decision.

Background

In 2025, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv in absentia ordered pretrial detention for former lawmaker Vadym Novynskyi. He is suspected of high treason and inciting religious hatred.

The former lawmaker from the pro-Russian party is also suspected of evading payment of more than UAH 4.3 billion in personal income tax. He did not declare income from the sale of shares in foreign companies.

Olga Rozgon

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