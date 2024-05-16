Serbia announces arrest of President Aleksandar Vucic over possible threat to his life

Serbia has announced the detention of a person who could pose a threat to the security of President Aleksandar Vucic. Prior to that, Vucic was threatened in social media that he would be the next target after Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was attacked the day before. UNN reports with reference to RTS and a statement by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dacic.

Details

According to Dacic, the man was detained for 48 hours due to a threat to President Vucic's security.

Prior to that, President Vucic said on social network X that he was shocked by the attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and prayed for the health of "Serbia's great friend."

Shortly after this statement by the Serbian president, threatening reports appeared that he would be the next target.

According to RTS, top government officials strongly condemned the threats against the Serbian president on social media following the attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fitz and called on the competent authorities to respond immediately.

Recall

In Slovakia , there was a shooting and Prime Minister Robert Fico was wounded.

The attackerwho shot at Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico explained that he disagreed with the government's policies, in particular regarding freedom of speech and the alleged elimination of the media and attacks on the Slovak TV channel RTVS.