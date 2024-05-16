Serbia announces arrest of President Aleksandar Vucic over possible threat to his life

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Serbia announces arrest of President Aleksandar Vucic over possible threat to his life

Serbia announces arrest of President Aleksandar Vucic over possible threat to his life

Kyiv  •  UNN

Serbian authorities arrested a person who threatened the security of President Aleksandar Vucic after an attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Serbia has announced the detention of a person who could pose a threat to the security of President Aleksandar Vucic. Prior to that, Vucic was threatened in social media that he would be the next target after Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was attacked the day before. UNN reports with reference to RTS and a statement by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dacic. 

Details 

According to Dacic, the man was detained for 48 hours due to a threat to President Vucic's security. 

Prior to that, President Vucic said on social network X that he was shocked by the attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico  and prayed for the health of "Serbia's great friend." 

Shortly after this statement by the Serbian president, threatening reports appeared that he would be the next target.

According to RTS, top government officials strongly condemned the threats against the Serbian president  on social media following the attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fitz and called on the competent authorities to respond immediately.

Recall

In Slovakia , there was a shooting and Prime Minister Robert Fico was wounded.

The attackerwho shot at Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico explained that he disagreed with the government's policies, in particular regarding freedom of speech and the alleged elimination of the media and attacks on the Slovak TV channel RTVS.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
aleksandar-vucicAleksandar Vučić
robert-ficoRobert Fico
serbiaSerbia
slovakiaSlovakia
