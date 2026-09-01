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September 2026: Which national, international and church holidays will Ukrainians celebrate

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In September 2026, Ukrainians will celebrate church, national and international holidays. These include Peace Day, Adoption Day and professional observances.

September 2026: Which national, international and church holidays will Ukrainians celebrate

September 2026 brings Ukrainians not only golden autumn and the start of a new academic year, but also an exceptionally busy calendar of important dates.

This month, we will celebrate key church holidays according to the New Julian calendar, which have now become firmly established at the beginning of autumn. At the national and international levels, September will remind us of the value of knowledge, peace, and compassion, bringing together Knowledge Day, Adoption Day, and the International Day of Peace.

The first month of autumn will be no less significant for many professionals: from military intelligence officers, tank crews, and rescuers, who protect our lives every day, to entrepreneurs, filmmakers, and educators, who tirelessly hold the home front, UNN writes.

Church holidays in September 2026

The church year, or indiction, traditionally begins on September 1. With the transition to the New Julian calendar, the most important change that Ukrainians have already fully grown accustomed to concerns the major Twelve Great Feasts.

Thus, the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos, affectionately known by the people as the Second Most Pure Feast, is celebrated on September 8. This bright holiday glorifies the birth of the Virgin Mary and has been regarded since time immemorial as a day of great joy, family comfort, and feminine intercession. Another major feast—the Exaltation of the Holy Cross—falls on September 14.

On this day, believers strictly observe a fast, commemorating the Passion of Jesus Christ on the Cross and the finding of the Life-Giving Cross. And on September 17, Ukrainian churches will fill with prayers to the holy martyrs Faith, Hope, and Love and their mother Sophia.

This is a day honoring the principal Christian virtues that give Ukrainians the strength, endurance, and resilience to withstand the most difficult times in our history.

National and international holidays

September’s national and international dates have an exceptionally profound social and historical significance. The month traditionally opens on September 1 with Knowledge Day—a holiday that unites all generations and once again reminds us of the enormous importance of education for the reconstruction, innovation, and development of a free state. Later, on September 8, the world celebrates International Literacy Day.

A special and deeply moving place in the calendar is occupied by September 17—Adoption Day in Ukraine. The change in the date of this holiday several years ago was deeply symbolic, as it now coincides with the day of Saints Faith, Hope, and Love. It is a true celebration of humanity, big hearts, and new family warmth for orphaned children.

On September 21, Ukraine, together with the entire world, will celebrate the International Day of Peace. For our country, this has long been not merely an abstract concept or an ordinary entry in the UN calendar, but a cherished dream, paid for at an exceptionally high price. On September 22, we will remember the heroism of our ancestors on Partisan Glory Day, and at the end of the month, on September 29, Ukraine and the world will bow their heads in mourning, honoring the memory of the victims of the Babyn Yar tragedy—one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the history of the 20th century.

Professional holidays

September is extraordinarily generous with professional holidays, honoring both civilian professions that support our daily lives and military heroes who are making contemporary history.

On September 2, notaries traditionally receive congratulations. On the first Sunday of the month, which in 2026 falls on September 6, we thank entrepreneurs—the driving force of the economy, those resilient people who continue to create jobs and support the state under any circumstances.

September 7 is a date that inspires particular respect and pride every year, as it is Military Intelligence Day of Ukraine. Their precise work, often unnoticed by the general public but vital, relentlessly brings our security closer. The second Saturday of the month, September 12, unites art enthusiasts and supporters of an active lifestyle—it is both Ukrainian Cinema Day and Physical Culture and Sports Day.

The second Sunday, September 13, is a holiday for the courageous warriors of steel machines—Tank Crew Day—as well as the professional day of oil and gas industry workers.

On September 17, in addition to the religious holidays, Rescuer’s Day is celebrated—a holiday honoring unarmed heroes whose daily work consists of saving lives after enemy attacks or natural disasters.

The third Sunday, September 20, is dedicated to forestry workers, while on September 27 machine builders celebrate their professional holiday. This eventful month concludes with All-Ukrainian Libraries Day, traditionally observed on September 30—a holiday honoring the keepers of wisdom and knowledge.

Oleksandra Mesenko

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