Selling fake GUR IDs for $5,000: A man was detained in the Kyiv region

Law enforcement officers detained a 38-year-old man in Kyiv region who offered military conscripts an ID of an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense for 5,000 US dollars. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the detainee promised a conscript to help obtain an ID of an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This document could help to avoid mobilization, which is a violation of Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

For such assistance, the man asked the conscript for 5,000 US dollars and promised to arrange a remote interview in the relevant military unit. At the same time, the "military man with an ID" has nothing to do with the service.

The defendant initially took 3,000 dollars for the services, after which he brought an ID of an unidentified sample, which he called a "real ID." The defendant was detained upon receipt of 2,000 dollars: he was seized with an ID with a seal of a public organization that creates the impression that its owner belongs to a military unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate, the seal itself, as well as blank ID forms, the origin and authenticity of which will be established during the examination.

