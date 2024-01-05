Security measures for Epiphany from the Ministry of Internal Affairs
Kyiv • UNN
The Epiphany falls on January 6; the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine advises to follow safe practices of immersion in cold water, including diving only in specially designated places.
In 2024, the Christian holiday of Epiphany will be celebrated tomorrow, January 6. On this occasion, law enforcement officials reminded Ukrainians of the rules for safe immersion in cold water. The relevant message was distributed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.
Details
The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that immersion in cold water should only take place in accordance with safety rules. For example, you can only dive in a specially equipped place where rescuers and doctors are on duty. It is also important to remember that you should not stay in the water for more than one minute and that you should warm up and stop drinking alcohol before diving. It is also noted that in a number of regions there is a ban or restriction on swimming in water due to the security situation.
Weather on Epiphany in Ukraine: weather forecasters gave a forecast05.01.24, 14:59 • 21598 views
Recall
In Kyiv, public utilities checked the city's water bodies on the eve of the Christian holiday of Epiphany. However, Kyiv residents are urged to refrain from mass gatherings for security reasons.