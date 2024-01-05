Security measures for Epiphany from the Ministry of Internal Affairs

In 2024, the Christian holiday of Epiphany will be celebrated tomorrow, January 6. On this occasion, law enforcement officials reminded Ukrainians of the rules for safe immersion in cold water. The relevant message was distributed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that immersion in cold water should only take place in accordance with safety rules. For example, you can only dive in a specially equipped place where rescuers and doctors are on duty. It is also important to remember that you should not stay in the water for more than one minute and that you should warm up and stop drinking alcohol before diving. It is also noted that in a number of regions there is a ban or restriction on swimming in water due to the security situation.

Weather on Epiphany in Ukraine: weather forecasters gave a forecast

Recall

In Kyiv, public utilities checked the city's water bodies on the eve of the Christian holiday of Epiphany. However, Kyiv residents are urged to refrain from mass gatherings for security reasons.