Weather on Epiphany in Ukraine: weather forecasters gave a forecast

In Ukraine, on January 6, Epiphany, according to the New Julian calendar, most of the territory is expected to have positive temperatures during the day, with frosty weather expected in the north, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasts, on January 6, there will be snow in the northern part, rain in Transcarpathia and Prykarpattia, light snow in the eastern regions at night, and no precipitation in the rest of the country.

In the north of the country, there is icy conditions on the roads in some places, and in Volyn and Rivne regions, there is ice in some places.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

The temperature at night is 2-7° Celsius, in Chernihiv and Sumy regions 8-13° Celsius, in Transcarpathia, southern Odesa region and Crimea 0-5° Celsius; during the day 1-6° Celsius, in the southwestern regions 7-12° Celsius, in the northern part of the country 0-5° Celsius.

Weather in the capital region

No precipitation tomorrow night in Kyiv region, snow during the day. There is ice on the roads.

Southeast wind, 3-8 m/s.

The temperature at night is 5-7°, during the day 0-2° below zero.