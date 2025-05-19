Security certificate of the "Reserve+" application has been updated for more reliable operation

Release 1.6.1 of the "Reserve+" application has updated the security certificate, which will make the application even more secure and reliable. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

From now on, when you log in, a warning will appear asking you to update the application. In older versions of "Reserve+", this does not work, and users will receive a notification about a technical error.

The application can be updated in the App Store and Google Play. Users are also advised to enable automatic updates of "Reserve+". This can be done in the application settings, according to the operating system.

iOS:

Open "Settings";

Open "Programs";

Open "Reserve+";

Enable background update.

Android:

Open "Reserve+" in Google Market;

Click on the three dots in the upper right corner;

Click "Auto-update".

Let us remind you

Those liable for military service who were found partially fit before May 4, 2024, must undergo a re-examination by the military medical board by June 5, 2025. If this is not done, the police will detain you and forcibly deliver you to the TCC. You will also have to pay a fine of between UAH 17,000 and 25,500.