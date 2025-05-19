$41.500.03
Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.
Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

Main
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Security certificate of the "Reserve+" application has been updated for more reliable operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

In the new version of the "Reserve+" application, the security certificate has been updated. Now, when logging in, a warning will appear about the need to update the application in the App Store and Google Play.

Security certificate of the "Reserve+" application has been updated for more reliable operation

Release 1.6.1 of the "Reserve+" application has updated the security certificate, which will make the application even more secure and reliable. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

From now on, when you log in, a warning will appear asking you to update the application. In older versions of "Reserve+", this does not work, and users will receive a notification about a technical error.

The application can be updated in the App Store and Google Play. Users are also advised to enable automatic updates of "Reserve+". This can be done in the application settings, according to the operating system.

iOS:

  • Open "Settings";
    • Open "Programs";
      • Open "Reserve+";
        • Enable background update.

          Android:

          • Open "Reserve+" in Google Market;
            • Click on the three dots in the upper right corner;
              • Click "Auto-update".

                Let us remind you

                Those liable for military service who were found partially fit before May 4, 2024, must undergo a re-examination by the military medical board by June 5, 2025. If this is not done, the police will detain you and forcibly deliver you to the TCC. You will also have to pay a fine of between UAH 17,000 and 25,500.

                Yevhen Ustimenko

                Yevhen Ustimenko

                SocietyWarTechnologies
                Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
                Ukraine
                Google
