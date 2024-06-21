Security Agreement and results of the peace summit: Zelensky spoke with Duda

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda. It was about the results of the peace summit and the work of the teams on the security agreement, reports UNN.

I had a telephone conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda. I thanked him for his active support for the Peace Summit. We discussed its results and agreed to continue working with other countries to join the final communique - said Zelensky.

The heads of Ukraine and Poland also noted the fruitful work of the teams on the preparation of a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the G7 declaration and discussed regional security challenges.

Ukraine and Poland complete work on security agreement: op expects signing "in the near future"