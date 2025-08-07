Security advisors of Ukraine and partners to continue negotiations on August 8 - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that security advisors from Ukraine and its partners held a very detailed conversation, during which they agreed to continue it tomorrow, August 8. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Just now, my team reported to me that the security advisors had a rather long, very detailed conversation. A significant number of participants were present at the conversation. This is important. I thank everyone for their work, for their genuine desire to stop the killings and ensure lasting peace. At the conversation, we agreed to continue tomorrow: there is still a lot of work to be done. Ukraine, as always, will work productively. We need a dignified peace - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that today a conversation would take place between security advisors from Ukraine, other European countries, and a representative of the US President. Coordinated approaches in diplomacy and a common position on a ceasefire would be discussed.