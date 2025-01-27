Second underground school for 750 children opened in Kharkiv - Terekhov

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 73381 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 93425 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106888 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109880 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129967 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103494 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134232 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103732 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113408 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102413 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 50404 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118040 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 55790 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112605 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 73381 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129967 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134232 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166208 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156009 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 21405 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 25191 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112605 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118040 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139878 views
Second underground school for 750 children opened in Kharkiv - Terekhov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28958 views

A second underground school has been opened in Kharkiv, with 750 children already enrolled. When the second stage of construction is completed, the institution will be able to accommodate up to a thousand students.

A second underground school has been opened in Kharkiv, with 750 children already enrolled. After the second stage of construction is completed, the institution will be able to accommodate up to a thousand students.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov in Telegram, UNN reports.

The school was built to the highest safety standards thanks to the support of the Taiwanese government and international partners.

Today we opened the second underground school in Kharkiv. Already 750 children are studying here, and when we complete the second stage of construction, the school will accommodate almost a thousand students

- , the statement said.

Terekhov noted that he often visited the school's construction site and observed every stage.

Image

According to him, everything was thought out to the smallest detail: classrooms were made more spacious, corridors were made wider, and inclusive and resource rooms were set up to provide convenience for both children and teachers.

Image

However, he emphasized that the most important thing in this project is to create an atmosphere where children feel safe and happy.

We continue to work on expanding the network of such safe spaces. More than 6,000 children are currently studying in underground schools and the subway. And every step we take is about their safety, development, and education. About their dreams and future, which we have no right to deny them

- shared the mayor of Kharkiv.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Ukraine is maintaining a “buffer zone” in the Kursk regionto protect Kharkiv from Russian offensives. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

