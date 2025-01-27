Second underground school for 750 children opened in Kharkiv - Terekhov

A second underground school has been opened in Kharkiv, with 750 children already enrolled. After the second stage of construction is completed, the institution will be able to accommodate up to a thousand students.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov in Telegram, UNN reports.

The school was built to the highest safety standards thanks to the support of the Taiwanese government and international partners.

Today we opened the second underground school in Kharkiv. Already 750 children are studying here, and when we complete the second stage of construction, the school will accommodate almost a thousand students - , the statement said.

Terekhov noted that he often visited the school's construction site and observed every stage.

According to him, everything was thought out to the smallest detail: classrooms were made more spacious, corridors were made wider, and inclusive and resource rooms were set up to provide convenience for both children and teachers.

However, he emphasized that the most important thing in this project is to create an atmosphere where children feel safe and happy.

We continue to work on expanding the network of such safe spaces. More than 6,000 children are currently studying in underground schools and the subway. And every step we take is about their safety, development, and education. About their dreams and future, which we have no right to deny them - shared the mayor of Kharkiv.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Ukraine is maintaining a “buffer zone” in the Kursk regionto protect Kharkiv from Russian offensives.