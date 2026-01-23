$43.170.01
Publications
Exclusives
Searches are underway at the Department of Finance of the Kyiv City State Administration, the director has been served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 868 views

The National Police is conducting searches at the Department of Finance of the Kyiv City State Administration, and the director has been served with a notice of suspicion. The investigative actions concern the issuance of bonds of internal local loans of the Kyiv City Council in 2020.

Searches are underway at the Department of Finance of the Kyiv City State Administration, the director has been served with a notice of suspicion

Today, January 23, the National Police of Ukraine is conducting investigative actions in the Department of Finance of the Kyiv City State Administration. The head of the department has been served with a notice of suspicion. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

The director of the Department of Finance has been served with a notice of suspicion. The investigative actions concern the implementation of the Kyiv City Council's decision from 2020 "On borrowing," which provided for the issuance of internal local loan bonds of the Kyiv City Council.

- the statement reads.

It is noted that in 2020, the Department of Finance prepared and issued internal local loan bonds in accordance with the decision of the Kyiv City Council. The department emphasizes that it acted exclusively within the framework of budget legislation and executed decisions that were mandatory for execution.

However, within the framework of criminal proceedings, investigators consider these actions unlawful, claiming that the department caused damage to the Kyiv budget.

Searches have been ongoing since early morning - first at the director's residence, then in the official offices. Based on the results of the investigative actions, relevant procedural documents have been drawn up. All requested materials and documents were provided to the investigation in full.

- emphasized the Kyiv City State Administration.

The department considers the criminal proceedings unfounded and politically motivated. They are ready to cooperate with the investigation and defend the legality of their actions.

Olga Rozgon

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Search
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv