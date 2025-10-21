$41.730.10
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn Hanich
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12511 views

Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of Andriy Bilous, the former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under an article related to sexual violence.

Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment

Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Karyi, Andriy Bilous, UNN reports.

Details

A criminal case has been opened against Bilous under an article related to sexual violence, and searches are being conducted within the framework of this proceeding.

What Bilous is accused of

The first to publicly report harassment was the director's former student, Sofia Sapozhnik. The girl claims that the man asked her to send intimate photos and insisted on discussing sexual fantasies. According to her, the former head sent intimate photos of other girls to students. After this, a number of similar accusations against Bilous appeared.

In January 2025, Karpenko-Karyi University appealed to the police with a request to check the disseminated information and provide a legal assessment. In the same month, Bilous was suspended from work at the university.

In February, investigators of the Shevchenkivskyi police department initiated criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual violence.

On the same day, KCSA announced its intention to suspend him from his duties at the Young Theater.

At the same time, a protest against the KCSA's decision to keep Bilous as director took place near the Young Theater. Participants expressed support for 46 theater employees who demanded his removal.

Bilous himself denies all accusations.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Search
Director
Andriy Bilous
Rallies in Ukraine
Kyiv