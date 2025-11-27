"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his aging

US President Donald Trump sharply criticized The New York Times on the social network Truth Social, accusing it of disinformation regarding his health. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The day before, the publication published an article titled "Shorter days, signs of fatigue: Trump faces the realities of aging in office." In the article, author Katie Rogers claims that the US president has reduced the number of public events he participates in, appearing at them mainly between noon and 5 p.m., while he irregularly engages in physical activity, uses makeup to hide bruises on his arm from medical procedures, and does not disclose details about the results of the MRI he underwent in October.

The scumbags from the failing New York Times are at it again - Trump wrote.

At the same time, he called the publication "the enemy of the people," and called the journalist "ugly both outside and inside."

"There will come a day when I run out of energy, it happens to everyone, but with the perfect reviews that have recently been passed, this is definitely not the case," the US president added.

Recall

In October, US President Donald Trump announced that he had an MRI during his last medical examination at Walter Reed, but refused to explain why the procedure was needed.

