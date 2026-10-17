Scientists tested a drug that protects the intestines from gluten: study results

Scientists reported successful results from early clinical trials of the experimental drug ANB033, which may protect the intestines of people with celiac disease from damage after consuming gluten. Reuters reported this, writes UNN.

Details

The study involved 32 patients with celiac disease—an autoimmune condition in which consuming gluten causes inflammation and damage to the small intestine. The participants received three subcutaneous injections of the drug, after which they consumed gluten under medical supervision.

The results showed that ANB033 significantly reduced intestinal damage and alleviated symptoms of the disease. Only 6% of patients who received the drug needed additional medication, compared with 47% in the placebo group.

How the new drug works

ANB033 blocks the action of two immune proteins—IL-15 and IL-2—which are involved in the development of intestinal inflammation. As a result, the drug may weaken the pathological immune response to gluten.

Currently, the main way to control celiac disease remains a strict gluten-free diet. Even a small amount of gluten in food can cause symptoms and damage to the intestinal lining.

The developers plan to present the study results at the International Symposium on Celiac Disease. At the same time, the drug has not yet been approved for widespread medical use, and its efficacy and safety must be confirmed in larger-scale trials.

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