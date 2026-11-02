Scientists reconstructed the face of a person who lived 315,000 years ago: what one of the earliest Homo sapiens looked like

$45.5350.68
ukenru
Exclusive
06:35 AM • 6414 views
Trust worth $113 million: what the loan for Fire Point backed by a Danish state guarantee means for Ukraine’s defense industryPhoto
05:50 AM • 11935 views
Russia lost a record 2,500 troops in one day, one every 35 seconds – General Staff
05:21 AM • 13633 views
Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine’s regions: where the enemy struck and the aftermath of the attacksPhotoVideo
03:17 AM • 17935 views
The Russian "Filin" missile, which has begun to be used against Ukraine, has significant limitations: what is known about its threat
02:16 AM • 16815 views
Russia suffered a record loss of 54,400 troops in October but failed to achieve its objectives — Sybiha
01:17 AM • 16861 views
What Ukraine can use to replace the scarce Patriot missiles as early as this winter: experts name possible options
November 2, 12:14 AM • 15860 views
After fake alerts in Ukraine, someone hacked Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry app and announced the threat of a nuclear strike against the Russian Federation – ATESHPhoto
November 1, 11:37 PM • 14188 views
In Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, gasoline sales have been limited to 40 liters following a strike on an oil refinery
November 1, 10:38 PM • 13549 views
Finland will seek a ban on Russian athletes entering the EU over the war against Ukraine
November 1, 09:31 PM • 15737 views
Kyiv authorities refuted the radiation threat and urged residents to rely on "Kyiv Digital" and the street-based public alert system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
0m/s
96%
759mm
Popular news
Five horror films that will make you shudder with fearVideoNovember 1, 09:44 PM • 14524 views
In Bulgaria, an opponent of aid to Ukraine is winning the presidential election – exit pollsNovember 1, 09:58 PM • 15014 views
"Take up your sabers, come on, brothers!": Ukrainians exploded with memes after fake alerts about a nuclear threat and street fightingPhotoNovember 1, 10:06 PM • 15885 views
Famous fitness blogger Liam Fitzgerald died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 29November 1, 11:05 PM • 14519 views
A Russian strike on a dormitory housing internally displaced people in Vinnytsia region claimed the lives of 2 people, while 6 others were injured, including 4 children04:17 AM • 10890 views
Publications
Trust worth $113 million: what the loan for Fire Point backed by a Danish state guarantee means for Ukraine’s defense industryPhoto
Exclusive
06:35 AM • 6414 views
How to properly prune currants in autumn: five steps for a healthy bush and a good harvestNovember 1, 01:07 PM • 40263 views
Astrological forecast for November 2–8, 2026: high-profile statements by world leaders, diplomatic opportunities, and tense days for Ukraine
Exclusive
November 1, 10:55 AM • 45808 views
We hope to get through the winter without critical situations — the Ministry of Infrastructure explained how the Kyiv region has been preparedPhotoOctober 31, 12:00 PM • 59470 views
Top 10 plants that protect homes from negativity and misfortuneOctober 31, 09:59 AM • 59807 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Melania Trump
Robert Pattinson
Robert De Niro
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Iran
Oleshky
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum appeared at Halloween without her husband and explained his unexpected absence05:46 AM • 4774 views
Suki Waterhouse revealed the truth about her secret wedding to Robert Pattinson05:05 AM • 5786 views
Michael Mann, the director of the cult film "Heat," accidentally shot himself at a shooting range in Los Angeles04:05 AM • 6710 views
Scientists reconstructed the face of a person who lived 315,000 years ago: what one of the earliest Homo sapiens looked likePhoto03:05 AM • 7562 views
In Russia, law enforcement detained people in banana and dinosaur costumes during Halloween celebrations02:05 AM • 8104 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Film
Gold
Social network
Technology

Scientists reconstructed the face of a person who lived 315,000 years ago: what one of the earliest Homo sapiens looked like

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7562 views

The digital reconstruction was created from remains found at Jebel Irhoud in Morocco. It combines data from several individuals and is not an exact portrait.

Scientists reconstructed the face of a person who lived 315,000 years ago: what one of the earliest Homo sapiens looked like

Scientists have created a digital reconstruction of the face of a person who lived approximately 315,000 years ago in what is now Morocco. To do so, they used fossilized remains found at the Jebel Irhoud archaeological site. LRT reports this, citing ScienceAlert, writes UNN.

Details

The reconstruction makes it possible to imagine the appearance of some of the earliest known representatives of Homo sapiens. The reconstructed face has distinctive features and a massive jaw.

According to 3D designer Cicero Moraes, such a person might hardly stand out in a modern crowd. However, upon closer examination, their unusual facial features would be noticeable.

How scientists reconstructed the face of a person from the distant past

The first skull at Jebel Irhoud was discovered back in the early 1960s. Further excavations led to the discovery of other human remains and stone tools.

These finds changed perceptions of the origins of Homo sapiens, pushing the known history of our species approximately 100,000 years further into the past.

Since the researchers did not have a complete skull, they created a digital model from several fossils. The skull "Irhoud 1" served as the basis, while the missing parts, including the lower jaw and teeth, were reconstructed using other remains.

After that, the specialists used a computed tomography scan of a modern adult to model the facial soft tissues on the ancient skull.

The scientists presented two versions of the reconstruction: a black-and-white version without hair and a color version with hair, a beard, and skin tone.

At the same time, the researchers emphasize that the image is not an exact portrait of a specific person. It was created based on the remains of several individuals, while the actual skin and hair color and the characteristics of the soft tissues remain unknown.

In South Africa, scientists have discovered evidence of animal protein use by humans 60,000 years ago28.10.26, 06:05 • 41678 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Morocco