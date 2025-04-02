Scientists have выяснили, how the захват видеоиграми affects on IQ children
Kyiv • UNN
The study showed that video games can increase the intelligence of children. Watching television and social networks did not affect IQ.
Video game addiction, it turns out, has an unexpected impact on children's IQ. This is evidenced by the results of a study conducted by a team of scientists from the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden, UNN writes with reference to Science Alert.
Details
Researchers associate spending more time playing video games with increased intelligence in children, which to some extent contradicts the narrative that games are harmful to young people.
Although the difference in cognitive abilities was small and not enough to show a causal relationship, it is enough to be noticeable - and the study carefully considered variables, including differences in genetics and the child's socio-economic status
At the same time, the publication notes, watching television and using social networks had neither a positive nor a negative impact on intelligence.
Digital media defines modern childhood, but their cognitive consequences are unclear and actively debated. We believe that the study of genetic data can clarify causal claims and correct the typically unaccounted role of genetic predisposition
They studied screen time data from 9,855 children in the United States between the ages of 9 and 10. On average, children spent 2.5 hours a day watching television or online videos, 1 hour playing video games, and half an hour communicating online.
During this period, those study participants who reported spending more time playing video games than normal saw an increase in IQ of 2.5 points above the average increase
According to researchers, screen time in general does not impair children's cognitive abilities, and playing video games can help increase intelligence.
Let us remind you
