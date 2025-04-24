Scientific pharma show: consultations without pharmacies, stand-ups without laughter, and a former investigator with an expert diploma

On Wednesday, Kyiv hosted an event that claimed to be a "national consultation" on the pharmacy market. However, it turned out to be something between a private party and a school KVN show. The organizers gathered a bunch of experts who have about as much to do with pharmaceuticals as a patrolman does with space engineering, writes UNN.

The "consultation" was opened by heavy artillery - former investigators, convicted activists and scientists from unexpected niches.

Among the main speakers was Mrs. Natalia Hutorova, who reminded the audience several times that she was a former investigator. Probably to make everyone understand: "I will investigate you all, if anything." Another "expert" was Professor Vitaliy Pashkov, who took the audience on a chronological journey through 2013-2018 and presented analytics from the time when selfies with the iPhone 5 were still in fashion.

And then some. The performances were more like improvisational theater than a professional discussion. The audience was shown commercials from ten years ago, which caused slight embarrassment and a desire to pretend that you were here by accident.

Consultations without pharmacies are like a wedding without the bride and groom

The event was dedicated to pharmacies, but there were no representatives of pharmacies... Instead, there were politicians with impressive biographies: People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh (the same one who is involved in a corruption case related to medical procurement) and Dmitry Sherembei, an activist with three convictions. The only thing missing in the hall, it seems, were shamans and astrologers.

Results? Everything will be "at home"

The discussion on the availability of medicines ended with the fact that the participants could not formulate at least one clear idea. Therefore, it was decided to "finish writing the resolution at home". Behind closed doors. In silence. And preferably without unnecessary witnesses.

As a result: we have "national" consultations without national discussion, decisions - without discussion, and a resolution - without the participation of key stakeholders.

It all looked more like a rehearsal for another season of "Servant of the People" than a real step towards reform. But don't worry - paper will endure everything. And later these "consultations" may appear as an official expert opinion. One question remains unanswered so far: who is the заказник of this farce?