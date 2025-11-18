School-kindergarten construction turned into a business: Kyiv region officials embezzled UAH 4.5 million in budget funds

Law enforcement officers exposed former officials of the Kyiv Regional State Administration and contractors in the embezzlement of over UAH 4.5 million in budget funds during the construction of a school-kindergarten in the village of Bobrytsia. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors uncovered a corruption scheme during the construction of a school-kindergarten in the village of Bobrytsia. According to the investigation, officials of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, together with contractors, embezzled over UAH 4.5 million in budget funds. - the message says.

Officials of the Department of Regional Development and heads of contracting companies entered false data into the acts of completed works — they indicated works that were not actually performed. This allowed illegally transferring funds to the contractor, cashing them out, and distributing them among the participants of the scheme.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, six people were notified of suspicion — two directors and two employees of contracting organizations, as well as two officials of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. They are accused of misappropriating budget funds on a particularly large scale (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors are preparing a motion to the court to choose preventive measures.

Electricity fraud: trolleybus management overpaid millions, leadership under suspicion