Scholz: Germany has earmarked 1.7 billion euros of aid for Ukraine this year

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his country has earmarked 1.7 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine this year and another 6 billion euros for the following years.

Scholz said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .

Details

Relations between Germany and Ukraine have reached a new level in recent years. From the very beginning, we have supported Ukraine in its heroic struggle financially, politically, and with weapons. For this year's military aid to Ukraine, we have provided EUR 1.7 billion, and EUR 6 billion is the commitment for the following years. In total, Germany has allocated 28 billion euros for military aid - Scholz said.

He added that Putin has not achieved any of his goals, and the Ukrainian armed forces have recaptured more than half of the territories occupied by the Russians. The strength of the people's resistance in Ukraine is amazing.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the signing of an agreement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and Germany, calling it an unprecedented document that provides for more than €7 billion in support from Germany this year alone.