Scholz commented on the idea of a truce between Ukraine and Russia
Kyiv • UNN
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz supported the idea of a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, calling it an important step towards a just peace. Kaya Kallas welcomed the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is convinced that a 30-day ceasefire could be the first important step towards a just peace for Ukraine. He made the corresponding post on his social network X on Wednesday, March 12.
The idea of a 30-day ceasefire is an important and correct step towards a just peace for Ukraine. We support Ukraine and the United States and welcome the proposals from Jeddah
He also added that the implementation of this intention now depends entirely on the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Addition
Meanwhile, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas welcomed the talks between Ukraine and the United States, which took place in Jeddah. She added that the European Union is ready to play its role in achieving a lasting and sustainable peace.
She also added that she supports the resumption of intelligence sharing between Ukraine and its American partners.
Reminder
On March 11, a meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the United States took place in Jeddah. The President's Office published a joint statement following the meeting.