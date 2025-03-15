Scholz calls on Russia to work towards achieving a "just peace" in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Russia to stop attacks on Ukrainian cities and embark on the path to lasting peace. The President of Ukraine stressed the importance of security guarantees.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Russia to work towards achieving a just peace in Ukraine after three years of war, UNN reports, citing the Chancellor's press service.
Now Russia must end its daily attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure and finally embark on the path to a lasting and just peace
Dutch Prime Minister says it's necessary to "put pressure on Russia"15.03.2025, 16:28 • 17177 views
Let us remind you
The President of Ukraine stressed the importance of defining a clear position on security guarantees to achieve a lasting peace. He also focused on the need to increase arms production in Europe.