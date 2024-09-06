Schedules have been weakened: no outages are expected in 18 regions by 16:00

The power outage schedules are in effect throughout the day, but they have been changed in most regions - no outages are expected until 4 p.m. in 18 regions. This is happening amid a decline in consumption due to the heat wave. Meanwhile, the bad weather cut off power to 44 settlements in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. This was reported on Friday by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Consumption

Yesterday, September 5, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 3.9% higher than the previous day , on Wednesday, September 4. In particular, this was due to fewer restrictive measures.

Today, as of 9:30 a.m., the consumption level was 4.8 percent lower than on Thursday, September 5, at the same time. This is due to the heatwave in most regions.

The scope of restrictive measures in most regions has now been changed - Ukrenergo reported on social media.

As noted, in particular:

from 10:00 to 16:00 - blackouts will not be applied in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Volyn, Rivne regions;

from 11:00 to 16:00 - no restrictive measures are expected to be applied in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia regions.

Emergency assistance

To overcome the deficit in the power system, yesterday, at the request of Ukrenergo, emergency electricity was supplied from the Polish power system. Also, at the request of the Polish power system operator, Ukraine accepted surplus electricity from this country.

Import

During the day, from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 14,028 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1160 MW in some hours.

Export

It is not happening and is not expected to happen.

De-energization

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 571 settlements are without power supply in full or partially this morning.

Due to the hostilities, there are new blackouts in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovs'k, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.

As of this morning, 44 settlements are without power due to the weather: 31 in Odesa region and 13 in Mykolaiv region.

For technical reasons, there are consumers in Mykolaiv region without electricity.