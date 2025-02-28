Schedule of the Zelensky-Trump meeting at the White House: what to expect
Kyiv • UNN
A detailed schedule of the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States at the White House has been released. The main purpose of the visit is to conclude an agreement on mining.
The schedule of today's meeting at the White House between US President Donald Trump and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been announced. This was reported by BBC, UNN.
Details
As the publication has learned, the agenda is expected to be as follows:
- At 11:00 local time (18:00 Kyiv time), Zelenskiy and Trump will meet at the White House - the ceremony will mark the meeting of the two world leaders in the West Wing lobby
- Trump and Zelenskiy to continue discussions, brief statements by both world leaders expected in Oval Office
- After the working lunch, both leaders will answer questions from the media starting at 13:00 local time (20:00 Kyiv time).
- Later in the evening, at around 19:00 local time (02:00 Kyiv time), Zelenskyy will meet with representatives of the Ukrainian community and then fly to the UK ahead of his meeting with Starmer and EU leaders this weekend.
The main purpose of the trip is to conclude an agreement on mining, which has been the subject of intense negotiations in recent weeks.
