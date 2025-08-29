$41.260.06
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
06:38 AM • 13484 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
06:25 AM • 15503 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 22368 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
August 28, 03:40 PM • 46959 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 01:53 PM • 56805 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 129957 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 68712 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
August 28, 11:21 AM • 77860 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
August 28, 07:27 AM • 113122 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Scandalous ex-official of "Naftogaz" Shcherbenko was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

The former director for energy efficiency and property management of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" has been served with a notice of suspicion. His actions led to losses for the state enterprise of over UAH 26 million due to the lease of an unfinished building.

Scandalous ex-official of "Naftogaz" Shcherbenko was served with a notice of suspicion

A former official of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" is suspected of abuse of power. His actions, according to law enforcement, led to losses of over UAH 26 million for the state enterprise. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As UNN learned from its own sources, the person in question is Vitaliy Shcherbenko, former director for energy efficiency and property management of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, a former director for energy efficiency and property management of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" was notified of suspicion of abuse of power or official position (Part 2, Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, the official, contrary to the interests of the service, deliberately accepted and signed a lease agreement for an administrative building in Kyiv for NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" before the completion of repair and finishing works in it.

"As a result of his illegal actions, the company's employees were unable to fully use it for three months, and the state company suffered losses of over UAH 26 million, which were transferred as rent," the statement says.

Addition

In 2022, media reported that "Naftogaz" fired Vitaliy Shcherbenko, director for energy efficiency and property management.

At that time, Oleksiy Kucherenko, first deputy head of the Rada's energy committee, reported on Facebook details of the scandal with the lease of an office for NJSC "Naftogaz" by then-head of the board of "Naftogaz" Yuriy Vitrenko from the company "Nerukhomist Stolytsi" LLC, owned by businessman Andriy Adamovsky, for UAH 500 million. He stated that Adamovsky is a very famous art collector in Ukraine.

Court extended the obligations of the former head of "Naftogaz" Kobolyev in the premium case23.04.25, 14:25 • 5734 views

On January 19, 2023, Andriy Kobolyev, former chairman of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", was notified of suspicion of abusing his official position by ensuring the payment of bonuses to himself exceeding the maximum permissible by over UAH 229 million.

In September last year, the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the bail amount for Andriy Kobolyev from UAH 229.25 million to UAH 107.12 million.

Anna Murashko

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Naftogaz
Kyiv