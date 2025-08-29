Scandalous ex-official of "Naftogaz" Shcherbenko was served with a notice of suspicion

A former official of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" is suspected of abuse of power. His actions, according to law enforcement, led to losses of over UAH 26 million for the state enterprise. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As UNN learned from its own sources, the person in question is Vitaliy Shcherbenko, former director for energy efficiency and property management of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, a former director for energy efficiency and property management of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" was notified of suspicion of abuse of power or official position (Part 2, Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, the official, contrary to the interests of the service, deliberately accepted and signed a lease agreement for an administrative building in Kyiv for NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" before the completion of repair and finishing works in it.

"As a result of his illegal actions, the company's employees were unable to fully use it for three months, and the state company suffered losses of over UAH 26 million, which were transferred as rent," the statement says.

In 2022, media reported that "Naftogaz" fired Vitaliy Shcherbenko, director for energy efficiency and property management.

At that time, Oleksiy Kucherenko, first deputy head of the Rada's energy committee, reported on Facebook details of the scandal with the lease of an office for NJSC "Naftogaz" by then-head of the board of "Naftogaz" Yuriy Vitrenko from the company "Nerukhomist Stolytsi" LLC, owned by businessman Andriy Adamovsky, for UAH 500 million. He stated that Adamovsky is a very famous art collector in Ukraine.

Court extended the obligations of the former head of "Naftogaz" Kobolyev in the premium case

On January 19, 2023, Andriy Kobolyev, former chairman of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", was notified of suspicion of abusing his official position by ensuring the payment of bonuses to himself exceeding the maximum permissible by over UAH 229 million.

In September last year, the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the bail amount for Andriy Kobolyev from UAH 229.25 million to UAH 107.12 million.