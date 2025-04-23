The court extended the obligations of the former head of "Naftogaz" Kobolyev in the premium case
Kyiv • UNN
The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court extended the obligations of Andriy Kobolyev, who is suspected of seizing UAH 229 million in bonuses, until June 18. Among the obligations is to inform the court about a change of residence and refrain from communicating with witnesses.
The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has extended until June 18 the duties assigned to the former head of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" Andriy Kobolyev, who is suspected of embezzling UAH 229 million in bonuses. Among the imposed duties, there is no ban on traveling outside of Ukraine. This was reported to the UNN journalist by SAP spokeswoman Olga Postolyuk.
Details
"VAKS has extended the duties of the former chairman of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" until June 18," Postolyuk said.
According to the court's decision, Kobolyev is obliged to:
- inform the court about a change of residence;
- refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case.
Addendum
On January 19, 2023, the former chairman of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" Andriy Kobolyev was notified of suspicion of abuse of his official position, ensuring the payment of bonuses above the maximum permissible amount by more than UAH 229 million.
In September last year, VAKS reduced the amount of bail Andriy Kobolyev from UAH 229.25 million to UAH 107.12 million.