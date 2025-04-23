The court extended the obligations of the former head of "Naftogaz" Kobolyev in the premium case

$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 17901 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 31531 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 55304 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 87421 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130275 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 108805 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 124268 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 175154 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 127706 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227971 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+27°
2.4m/s
19%
749 mm
Popular news

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 45292 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

April 23, 03:03 AM • 36756 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 32925 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

April 23, 04:31 AM • 46152 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 27425 views
Publications

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 23483 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 27919 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 68836 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130275 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 88036 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 25620 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 25593 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 55833 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 46646 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 91794 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

The court extended the obligations of the former head of "Naftogaz" Kobolyev in the premium case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court extended the obligations of Andriy Kobolyev, who is suspected of seizing UAH 229 million in bonuses, until June 18. Among the obligations is to inform the court about a change of residence and refrain from communicating with witnesses.

The court extended the obligations of the former head of "Naftogaz" Kobolyev in the premium case

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has extended until June 18 the duties assigned to the former head of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" Andriy Kobolyev, who is suspected of embezzling UAH 229 million in bonuses. Among the imposed duties, there is no ban on traveling outside of Ukraine. This was reported to the UNN journalist by SAP spokeswoman Olga Postolyuk.

Details

"VAKS has extended the duties of the former chairman of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" until June 18," Postolyuk said.

According to the court's decision, Kobolyev is obliged to:

  • inform the court about a change of residence;
    • refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case.

      Addendum

      On January 19, 2023, the former chairman of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" Andriy Kobolyev was notified of suspicion of abuse of his official position, ensuring the payment of bonuses above the maximum permissible amount by more than UAH 229 million.

      In September last year, VAKS reduced the amount of bail Andriy Kobolyev from UAH 229.25 million to UAH 107.12 million.

      Anna Murashko

      Anna Murashko

      PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
      Naftogaz
      Ukraine
      Brent
      $68.12
      Bitcoin
      $93,721.50
      S&P 500
      $5,284.53
      Tesla
      $237.88
      Газ TTF
      $34.92
      Золото
      $3,341.34
      Ethereum
      $1,803.87