Scammers offer free fuel for subscribing to a Telegram channel - CPD

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine warned Ukrainians about fake "fuel promo codes" distributed by fraudsters. This was reported by UNN with reference to the CPD.

Details

Ukrainians were warned that messages about allegedly free 10 liters of fuel for subscribing to a Telegram channel are being spread on social networks and messengers.

The links lead to phishing pages, stylized as gas station websites, where users are asked to enter their phone number and confirmation codes. In this way, attackers gain access to accounts and use them for further fraud - the message says.

Citizens of Ukraine were urged not to follow suspicious links, not to enter confirmation codes, and to check promotions on official resources.

Recall

Fraudsters in Ukraine have invented a new way to extort personal data from users under the guise of parcels that allegedly got lost in the mail.