Scammers offer free fuel for subscribing to a Telegram channel - CPD

08:25 AM • 4888 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 27993 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 52362 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 32705 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 43793 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 51144 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 41746 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 63140 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 30540 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 46669 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
AI takes over music charts: 2026 viral hit sparks scandalJanuary 18, 12:10 AM • 8288 views
California declares "red zone" due to deadly leptospirosis outbreak in petsJanuary 18, 12:24 AM • 7870 views
Russian aviation struck a residential area in Sumy: a 7-year-old child among the injured, 15 houses damagedPhotoJanuary 18, 12:35 AM • 8790 views
The French command has recognized the war in Ukraine as a "real laboratory of modern warfare" and is implementing the technologies observed thereJanuary 18, 12:40 AM • 58848 views
Sabotage in Bryansk: ATESH partisan movement disabled a key power substationPhoto04:30 AM • 10905 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 28837 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 63129 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 36021 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 67580 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 97119 views
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 4388 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 22935 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 20483 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 18555 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 17999 views
Scammers offer free fuel for subscribing to a Telegram channel - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council warns about fake fuel promo codes. Scammers offer 10 liters of fuel for a subscription, gaining access to accounts through phishing pages.

Scammers offer free fuel for subscribing to a Telegram channel - CPD

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine warned Ukrainians about fake "fuel promo codes" distributed by fraudsters. This was reported by UNN with reference to the CPD.

Details

Ukrainians were warned that messages about allegedly free 10 liters of fuel for subscribing to a Telegram channel are being spread on social networks and messengers.

The links lead to phishing pages, stylized as gas station websites, where users are asked to enter their phone number and confirmation codes. In this way, attackers gain access to accounts and use them for further fraud 

- the message says.

Citizens of Ukraine were urged not to follow suspicious links, not to enter confirmation codes, and to check promotions on official resources.

Recall

Fraudsters in Ukraine have invented a new way to extort personal data from users under the guise of parcels that allegedly got lost in the mail.

Yevhen Ustimenko

