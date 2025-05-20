Scammers in Kyiv have become more active, forging QR codes and extorting personal data

In Kyiv, a fraudulent scheme has been activated involving the substitution of QR codes in public places. Through fake links, fraudsters direct people to phishing sites, extort bank card details under the guise of providing services, and steal funds. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Department of Cyber Police of the Department for Combating Cybercrime in Kyiv.

Fraudsters replace QR codes on official information boards or simply place them in public places. By scanning such codes, users are directed to fake sites that mimic real online services. As a result, fraudsters gain access to banking data and steal funds.

Most often, such cases occur in places where people actively use QR codes for quick payments: during parking, payment for travel in public transport.

Visually, it is very difficult to distinguish a high-quality fake code from a real one. Therefore, users are advised to always check the website address before entering any confidential data.

Experts advise following these rules:

scan QR codes only from trusted sources - avoid codes placed on random stickers, leaflets or advertisements;

check the sticker before scanning - pay attention to possible signs of substitution (additional layer, uneven edges, different font);

use the link preview function - most smartphones allow you to see the URL before clicking through;

pay attention to the web address after following the QR code - even if the site looks convincing, any differences in the domain may be a sign of fraud;

check for a secure connection (https://) - if the site does not have a security certificate, it is dangerous to enter any information on it;

do not enter bank details on unknown sites and without the need;

use virtual or temporary cards for online payments - this will help avoid significant financial losses in case of data leakage.

If you find a suspicious QR code, report it to the administration of the institution, support service or law enforcement agencies.

