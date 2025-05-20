$41.580.08
Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 124 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
12:13 PM • 17034 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 41998 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 39960 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 143820 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 91748 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 154558 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 109870 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 266810 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Scammers in Kyiv have become more active, forging QR codes and extorting personal data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

In Kyiv, attackers are replacing QR codes to steal bank card data. Cyberpolice urge you to be vigilant and check websites before entering data.

In Kyiv, a fraudulent scheme has been activated involving the substitution of QR codes in public places. Through fake links, fraudsters direct people to phishing sites, extort bank card details under the guise of providing services, and steal funds. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Department of Cyber Police of the Department for Combating Cybercrime in Kyiv.

Supplement

Fraudsters replace QR codes on official information boards or simply place them in public places. By scanning such codes, users are directed to fake sites that mimic real online services. As a result, fraudsters gain access to banking data and steal funds.

Most often, such cases occur in places where people actively use QR codes for quick payments: during parking, payment for travel in public transport. 

Visually, it is very difficult to distinguish a high-quality fake code from a real one. Therefore, users are advised to always check the website address before entering any confidential data.

Phishing: what it is and how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud24.07.24, 12:15 • 159196 views

Experts advise following these rules:

  • scan QR codes only from trusted sources - avoid codes placed on random stickers, leaflets or advertisements;
    • check the sticker before scanning - pay attention to possible signs of substitution (additional layer, uneven edges, different font);
      • use the link preview function - most smartphones allow you to see the URL before clicking through;
        • pay attention to the web address after following the QR code - even if the site looks convincing, any differences in the domain may be a sign of fraud;
          • check for a secure connection (https://) - if the site does not have a security certificate, it is dangerous to enter any information on it;
            • do not enter bank details on unknown sites and without the need; 
              • use virtual or temporary cards for online payments - this will help avoid significant financial losses in case of data leakage.

                If you find a suspicious QR code, report it to the administration of the institution, support service or law enforcement agencies.

                Let us remind you

                The police exposed a fraudulent group that, under the guise of helping children with disabilities, defrauded citizens of more than 12 million hryvnias.

                Liliia Naboka

                Liliia Naboka

                Liliia Naboka
                Kyiv
                Brent
                $65.11
                Bitcoin
                $104,435.00
                S&P 500
                $5,942.39
                Tesla
                $344.35
                Газ TTF
                $36.28
                Золото
                $3,265.29
                Ethereum
                $2,488.71