SBU struck an occupiers' oil depot in Luhansk

The Defense Forces struck a Russian army oil depot in temporarily occupied Luhansk, reported the 1st Separate UAV Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Today, our operators targeted an oil depot in temporarily occupied Luhansk. - reported the 1st Separate UAV Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, "less fuel means fewer opportunities for maneuvers, rotations, and support for assault operations. In modern warfare, logistics is a vital system for the functioning of an army. Consistent and systematic targeting of this system creates a tangible result."

"This is equipment that will not move. Tanks will not be able to aim their guns at Ukrainian forces. Artillery will not fire at our units. Logistics chains are broken, plans are thwarted," emphasized the 1st Separate UAV Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We continue to deplete the enemy's military potential. We act precisely. We move forward," the message states.

