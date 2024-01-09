SBU: Odesa region judge allowed tax evaders to go abroad for bribes

The SBU and NABU exposed a judge in Odesa region who was making decisions that allowed tax evaders to travel abroad. For such "services" he took 3.5 thousand dollars from the fugitive. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU press service.

The SBU jointly with the NABU eliminated a large-scale corruption scheme in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi City District Court of Odesa region. It was established that for USD 3.5 thousand, the court made decisions that allowed men of conscription age to avoid mobilization and go abroad - the SBU said in a statement.

Details

It is noted that court employees and intermediaries were involved in the fraud. The scheme has been operating since mid-April 2022. During this period, the defendants managed to "formalize" more than 1000 decisions in favor of persons liable for military service.

The scheme consisted of court decisions that fictitiously assigned the place of residence of minor children to men for illegal benefits. This gave conscripts the right to evade mobilization and go abroad.

The clients were searched for by a lawyer, who also acted as an intermediary to meet with them and transfer the illegal benefit. To find the evaders, the defendants posted relevant ads on Instagram and Facebook.

The SBU and the NABU documented one of the judges receiving an unlawful benefit.

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official).

The investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crime and bring to justice all persons involved in the illegal activity.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

