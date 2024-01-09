Three more draft evasion schemes dismantled: ex-advisor to Yanukovych's chief of staff among organizers

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Three more draft evasion schemes dismantled: ex-advisor to Yanukovych's chief of staff among organizers

Three more draft evasion schemes dismantled: ex-advisor to Yanukovych's chief of staff among organizers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24982 views

The Security Service of Ukraine has dismantled a scheme that helped men evade conscription, among the organizers of which was a former adviser to the head of the administration of Viktor Yanukovych.

The SBU has blocked three more schemes to evade mobilization and illegally travel abroad by men of military age. Among the detained organizers of the schemes are a former adviser to the head of the administration of Viktor Yanukovych and an official of the military medical commission. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service. 

Details

The organizers of the fraud were detained as a result of complex operations in Kyiv, Ternopil and Zakarpattia regions. 

In Kyiv, a criminal group that smuggled fugitives to the European Union under the guise of international passenger transportation drivers was neutralized. The main person involved in this deal was a resident of the capital, who from 2012 to early 2014 served as an advisor to the head of the administration of the fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych. 

To implement the scheme, the former official registered his clients with a controlled carrier company and registered them in the Shlyakh system as drivers of foreign flights.

 In Transcarpathia, an official of the local military medical commission was exposed for selling fake medical reports on health conditions to evaders.

Subsequently, the defendant's clients planned to leave Ukraine as "written off" from the military register.

In Ternopil region, the SBU military counterintelligence eliminated another channel of illegal migration. A volunteer of a local charity foundation and a resident of the region were involved in its organization.

In exchange for a monetary "reward," they drove the evaders to the border with a European country and then showed them detours through forest trails. The Ukrainian secret service detained both defendants while they were trying to smuggle several draft evaders out of Ukraine.

As noted, the organizers of the fraud earned up to USD 10 thousand from each fugitive. They currently face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Law enforcers investigate more than 3.8 thousand cases of draft evasion25.12.23, 11:12 • 133152 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

