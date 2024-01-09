Three more draft evasion schemes dismantled: ex-advisor to Yanukovych's chief of staff among organizers

The SBU has blocked three more schemes to evade mobilization and illegally travel abroad by men of military age. Among the detained organizers of the schemes are a former adviser to the head of the administration of Viktor Yanukovych and an official of the military medical commission. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

The organizers of the fraud were detained as a result of complex operations in Kyiv, Ternopil and Zakarpattia regions.

In Kyiv, a criminal group that smuggled fugitives to the European Union under the guise of international passenger transportation drivers was neutralized. The main person involved in this deal was a resident of the capital, who from 2012 to early 2014 served as an advisor to the head of the administration of the fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych.

To implement the scheme, the former official registered his clients with a controlled carrier company and registered them in the Shlyakh system as drivers of foreign flights.

In Transcarpathia, an official of the local military medical commission was exposed for selling fake medical reports on health conditions to evaders.

Subsequently, the defendant's clients planned to leave Ukraine as "written off" from the military register.

In Ternopil region, the SBU military counterintelligence eliminated another channel of illegal migration. A volunteer of a local charity foundation and a resident of the region were involved in its organization.

In exchange for a monetary "reward," they drove the evaders to the border with a European country and then showed them detours through forest trails. The Ukrainian secret service detained both defendants while they were trying to smuggle several draft evaders out of Ukraine.

As noted, the organizers of the fraud earned up to USD 10 thousand from each fugitive. They currently face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

