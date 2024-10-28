SBU: FSB agent spied in Pokrovske direction under the guise of a UN volunteer
UNN
A 34-year-old UN volunteer was detained in Donetsk region, who, according to the SBU, was an FSB agent. According to the SBU, he was collecting data on the locations of the Ukrainian military to plan enemy attacks on Pokrovsk.
The Security Service of Ukraine reported the detention of an FSB agent who was spying on the defenders of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region under the guise of a UN volunteer, UNN reports.
The Security Service detained an FSB agent in Donetsk region. He was a 34-year-old local volunteer of the UN World Food Program recruited by the occupiers. Under the guise of volunteering, the traitor spied on the locations of the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsk sector, where the highest concentration of enemy attacks has been recorded
According to the SBU, the Russian agent's task was to identify the locations of Ukrainian infantry and artillery holding the defense near the district center.
According to the case file, to find the coordinates, the defendant traveled around the district center and neighboring settlements under the guise of delivering humanitarian aid to local residents. He used a messenger to transmit the data to his Russian handler, an FSB officer, whose identity has already been established by the SBU CI.
"Rashists used the information from the agent to plan new attacks on Pokrovsk using guided bombs and FPV drones," the SBU said.
The SBU reported that they had exposed the agent at the initial stage of his intelligence activities and detained him. He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code. The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
