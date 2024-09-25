Helped occupants to attack Pokrovsk: SBU detains Russian agent

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another Russian military intelligence agent in Donetsk region who was spying on the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Pokrovsk sector. UNN reports with reference to the SBU press service.

According to the SBU, the spy was an employee of a local mining company who was remotely recruited by the Russian secret service in July this year.

Since then, he has been reconnoitering the geolocations of the headquarters and fortifications of Ukrainian troops involved in the defense of the district center. He paid special attention to the firing positions of the heavy artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which kept the occupiers' assault groups under fire control.

He also tried to identify the basing points of SBU units conducting counter-sabotage activities in the area and performing other special and combat missions.

According to the SBU, the agent behaved like an ordinary resident of a frontline community who went to work at a local mine. But during such trips, he covertly recorded the location of Ukrainian troops and marked the corresponding coordinates on Google maps.

To communicate with the Russian secret service, the suspect first used an anonymous account in a popular messenger. Later, hoping to "cover his tracks," he switched to communicating with his Russian handler through banned Russian social networks.

Law enforcement officers exposed the agent at the initial stage of his reconnaissance activities. This made it possible to detain him and prevent him from "leaking" relevant information about the defense of Pokrovsk to the Nazis.

During the searches, the detainee's cell phone and SIM cards were seized, which he periodically changed to conceal his communication with the occupiers.

Currently, SBU investigators have served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

