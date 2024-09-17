Russian game mole who spied at Kyiv defense plant gets 15 years in prison

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Russian game mole who spied at Kyiv defense plant gets 15 years in prison

Russian game mole who spied at Kyiv defense plant gets 15 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30452 views

The SBU exposed a Russian agent who spied on the movement of Ukrainian weapons and the effects of missile strikes in Kyiv. A 50-year-old local resident is sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason under martial law.

Thanks to the SBU evidence base, another Russian agent operating in Kyiv was sentenced to a real term of imprisonment. The offender was spying on the movement of Ukrainian weapons towards the eastern and southern fronts. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was a 50-year-old local resident who worked for Russian military intelligence. To fulfill the enemy's task, he got a job at one of the capital's plants that fulfilled state defense orders,

- the statement said.

Details

It is also noted that the traitor monitored the consequences of the aggressor's air strikes on the territory of the region and "leaked" relevant information to the Russian curator.

SBU CI officers exposed the enemy accomplice in advance, documented his intelligence activities and detained him in a special operation in Kyiv in early February 2023. Based on the SBU materials, the court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property,

- law enforcement officials said.

According to the investigation, the agent came to the attention of the occupiers through his acquaintances from Russia, with whom he maintained contact.

To obtain information about the consequences of enemy "arrivals," the defendant traveled around the city and covertly took georeferenced photos of damaged buildings in the capital. He sent the obtained intelligence via messenger to his Russian supervisor, who then "reported" to the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the GRU).

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU investigators, the agent was found guilty under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

Recall

The SBU detained an FSB agent who passed data on the location of Ukrainian troops in Zaporizhzhia region. The court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for high treason under martial law.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies

