Russian game mole who spied at Kyiv defense plant gets 15 years in prison

Thanks to the SBU evidence base, another Russian agent operating in Kyiv was sentenced to a real term of imprisonment. The offender was spying on the movement of Ukrainian weapons towards the eastern and southern fronts. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was a 50-year-old local resident who worked for Russian military intelligence. To fulfill the enemy's task, he got a job at one of the capital's plants that fulfilled state defense orders, - the statement said.

It is also noted that the traitor monitored the consequences of the aggressor's air strikes on the territory of the region and "leaked" relevant information to the Russian curator.

SBU CI officers exposed the enemy accomplice in advance, documented his intelligence activities and detained him in a special operation in Kyiv in early February 2023. Based on the SBU materials, the court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, - law enforcement officials said.

According to the investigation, the agent came to the attention of the occupiers through his acquaintances from Russia, with whom he maintained contact.

To obtain information about the consequences of enemy "arrivals," the defendant traveled around the city and covertly took georeferenced photos of damaged buildings in the capital. He sent the obtained intelligence via messenger to his Russian supervisor, who then "reported" to the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the GRU).

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU investigators, the agent was found guilty under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

