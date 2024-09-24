SBU in Kharkiv detains traitor who guided Russian missiles at his own brigade

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 110672 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114328 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 185567 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147101 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148826 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141158 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191534 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112258 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181099 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104924 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 49224 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 33956 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 76530 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 50820 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 46853 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 185573 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191540 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181103 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208200 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196745 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146744 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146245 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150597 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141687 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158283 views
SBU in Kharkiv detains traitor who guided Russian missiles at his own brigade

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24599 views

A Russian agent who was planning to adjust a strike on a unit of his Ukrainian Armed Forces brigade was detained in Kharkiv. The 45-year-old man was recruited by Russian intelligence and was preparing to flee to Russia, where he planned to fight against Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it had detained a traitor in Kharkiv who was pointing Russian missiles at his Ukrainian Armed Forces brigade and preparing to flee to Russia, UNN reports.

Details

"The Security Service detained another Russian agent in Kharkiv. It was a recently mobilized 45-year-old resident of the city, who was remotely recruited by Russian military intelligence in August this year. On the instructions of the occupiers, the suspect had to adjust an air strike on one of the units of his Ukrainian Armed Forces brigade. In exchange for this, the Russian special service promised to "evacuate" the agent to the aggressor country, where he planned to join the enemy army and fight against Ukraine," the statement reads.

To direct the fire, as indicated, the defendant marked the "necessary" locations on a Google map and sent a screenshot to his Russian supervisor.

The agent also reportedly conducted additional reconnaissance near Ukrainian air defense positions, which the racists hoped to "bypass" during a missile attack.

"According to the instructions of the Russian military intelligence, before the enemy shelling, the traitor had to arrive at a certain place on the front line, and the occupiers had to create a "corridor" for him to cross the front line," the statement reads.

However, the SBU officers were proactive and as soon as they documented the agent's criminal actions, they reportedly detained him at the stage of preparation for "evacuation" to Russia.

Based on the obtained evidence, the SBU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is currently in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

SBU exposes Kharkiv company that cooperated with Russia after full-scale invasion6/27/24, 6:46 PM • 19302 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising