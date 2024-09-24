SBU in Kharkiv detains traitor who guided Russian missiles at his own brigade

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it had detained a traitor in Kharkiv who was pointing Russian missiles at his Ukrainian Armed Forces brigade and preparing to flee to Russia, UNN reports.

Details

"The Security Service detained another Russian agent in Kharkiv. It was a recently mobilized 45-year-old resident of the city, who was remotely recruited by Russian military intelligence in August this year. On the instructions of the occupiers, the suspect had to adjust an air strike on one of the units of his Ukrainian Armed Forces brigade. In exchange for this, the Russian special service promised to "evacuate" the agent to the aggressor country, where he planned to join the enemy army and fight against Ukraine," the statement reads.

To direct the fire, as indicated, the defendant marked the "necessary" locations on a Google map and sent a screenshot to his Russian supervisor.

The agent also reportedly conducted additional reconnaissance near Ukrainian air defense positions, which the racists hoped to "bypass" during a missile attack.

"According to the instructions of the Russian military intelligence, before the enemy shelling, the traitor had to arrive at a certain place on the front line, and the occupiers had to create a "corridor" for him to cross the front line," the statement reads.

However, the SBU officers were proactive and as soon as they documented the agent's criminal actions, they reportedly detained him at the stage of preparation for "evacuation" to Russia.

Based on the obtained evidence, the SBU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is currently in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

