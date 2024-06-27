SBU exposes Kharkiv company that cooperated with Russia after full-scale invasion

Law enforcement officers have exposed four executives of a Kharkiv furniture company who are suspected of collaborating with Russia during a full-scale war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the case, the defendants did business with Moscow-based companies that cooperate with Russian government agencies. In particular, it concerns the sanctioned Sberbank PJSC and Tinkoff JSC.

Another of the institution's clients was the Russian corporation Rostelecom, which provides communications to the occupation groups of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the managers of the Kharkiv enterprise used a network of commercial entities under their control in Russia and the Middle East to conduct illegal trade.

During the searches at the residences of the Kharkiv company's top management, the SBU found computer equipment, documents and mobile phones used in illegal activities.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served the four detainees a notice of suspicion under Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state). The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is currently being decided. Other defendants, who are hiding abroad, including in the territory of the Russian Federation, were served with suspicion notices in absentia - the SBU summarized.

The offenders face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Addendum

The SBU added that the investigation is ongoing to bring to justice all perpetrators, including those involved in the case who are hiding in Russia.

Law enforcement officers found out that in 2022-2023 alone, the criminals replenished the Russian budget by 140 million rubles. The aggressor state received these funds as taxes and fees.

Law enforcers emphasized that The investigative actions do not affect the operation of the company's production facilities in Ukraine and relate only to illegal actions of individual company officials.

Recall

The Center for National Resistance stated that despite the sanctions, many large foreign companies, such as Leroy Merlin, Philip Morris, PepsiCo, Auchan, Nestle, Alibaba, Unilever, Mondelez and Xiaomi, continue to operate in Russia.