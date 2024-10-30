SBU exposes 12 more administrators of Viber and Telegram channels who disrupted mobilization: what they face
Kyiv • UNN
The Security Service exposed the administrators of Viber and Telegram channels that disseminated the locations of the Armed Forces and checkpoints. The six suspects face up to 8 years in prison for obstructing the activities of the military.
The Security Service exposed another 12 administrators and contributors of Viber and Telegram channels who tried to disrupt mobilization and published locations of the Armed Forces, UNN reports citing the SBU.
In the Carpathian region:
The SBU blocked the activities of 10 residents of Ivano-Frankivsk region who ran anonymous groups for tax evaders on Viber. They were posting the locations of mobile checkpoints of the Armed Forces and law enforcement.
In Dnipropetrovs'k region:
A 48-year-old former restaurateur, owner of a Telegram channel, who called on his audience to hide from the draft and assist evaders, was suspected.
The defendant also created a separate chatbot, where his subscribers were supposed to send information about the routes of TCC representatives.
In Lviv region:
A local resident who "highlighted" the locations of the Ukrainian military, including representatives of the TCC in the western region, was exposed and served a notice of suspicion.
To disseminate classified information, he specially administered his anonymous group on Viber.
Based on the evidence obtained, SBU investigators have already served six individuals suspicion notices under Part 1 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations).
It is also planned to serve notices of suspicion to other persons involved in crimes against Ukraine. The offenders face up to 8 years in prison.
The complex measures were carried out by SBU officers in Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipro and Lviv regions under the procedural supervision of regional prosecutors.