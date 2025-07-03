SBU eliminated ex-head of Luhansk occupation administration - sources

The Security Service of Ukraine blew up Manolis Pilavov, the former head of the occupation administration of Luhansk. Sources in the SBU told UNN journalist about this.

Details

Today, in temporarily occupied Luhansk, the SBU eliminated Manolis Pilavov, the ex-head of the city's occupation administration (he headed it from 2014 to 2023). He died as a result of an explosion. - sources report.

Pilavov was one of the ideologues of the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic", an associate of Gauleiter Ihor Plotnytskyi, and personally participated in the overthrow of the state system.

Since 2015, the so-called "head of the Luhansk administration" has been on the wanted list under Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (actions aimed at violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order, seizure of state power), and since 2022 - has been under Ukrainian sanctions. He did not survive the final "sanctions" from the SBU.

Addition

Earlier it was reported that on Thursday, July 3, as a result of explosions in occupied Luhansk, former "mayor" Manolis Pilavov died. He managed the city from 2014 to 2023.

On July 3, in occupied Luhansk, explosions occurred on Taras Shevchenko Street. This happened near the local history museum: there, the occupiers held an exhibition in honor of the "pipe" operation in the Kursk region.