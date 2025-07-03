$41.810.01
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

SBU eliminated ex-head of Luhansk occupation administration - sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 363 views

The Security Service of Ukraine blew up Manolis Pilavov, the former head of the Luhansk occupation administration, who died on July 3 as a result of an explosion. Pilavov was an ideologue of the "LPR" and was on the wanted list for overthrowing the state system.

SBU eliminated ex-head of Luhansk occupation administration - sources

The Security Service of Ukraine blew up Manolis Pilavov, the former head of the occupation administration of Luhansk. Sources in the SBU told UNN journalist about this.

Details

Today, in temporarily occupied Luhansk, the SBU eliminated Manolis Pilavov, the ex-head of the city's occupation administration (he headed it from 2014 to 2023). He died as a result of an explosion.

- sources report.

Pilavov was one of the ideologues of the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic", an associate of Gauleiter Ihor Plotnytskyi, and personally participated in the overthrow of the state system.

Since 2015, the so-called "head of the Luhansk administration" has been on the wanted list under Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (actions aimed at violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order, seizure of state power), and since 2022 - has been under Ukrainian sanctions. He did not survive the final "sanctions" from the SBU.

Addition

Earlier it was reported that on Thursday, July 3, as a result of explosions in occupied Luhansk, former "mayor" Manolis Pilavov died. He managed the city from 2014 to 2023.

On July 3, in occupied Luhansk, explosions occurred on Taras Shevchenko Street. This happened near the local history museum: there, the occupiers held an exhibition in honor of the "pipe" operation in the Kursk region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Luhansk
