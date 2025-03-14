SBU drones attacked gas compressor stations and a warehouse of S-300/S-400 missiles in the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
The SBU struck two gas compressor stations in the Tambov and Saratov regions, as well as a warehouse of S-300/S-400 missiles in the Belgorod region. This caused damage to the Russian Federation's budget.
SBU drones hit two gas compressor stations and a warehouse of enemy missiles for S-300/S-400 complexes on the territory of russia, UNN informed a source in the special services reported.
Details
Recently, another "fire" from the SBU "blossomed" in russia - long-range drones of the Security Service visited the "Davydovskaya" (Tambov region) and "Novopetrovskaya" (Saratov region) gas compressor stations.
The video shows the drones hitting the industrial equipment of the stations and powerful explosions.
Also, according to the source, SBU drones hit a field warehouse of missiles for S-300/S-400 complexes near the village of Radkovka (Belgorod region). After the impact, active detonation of ammunition began.
"The SBU conducted another successful special operation on enemy territory, which caused significant damage to the russian federation's budget, reduced the ability to finance the war against Ukraine and the military potential of the russian army," - added an informed source in the SBU.
