What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102584 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113056 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143289 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139929 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177524 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172131 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284611 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178279 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167292 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148877 views

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 42233 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 74695 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 34789 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 45228 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 64924 views
SBI shows footage of Roman Hrynkevych's detention

SBI shows footage of Roman Hrynkevych's detention

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18089 views

Roman Hrynkevych, a defendant in the case of supplying low-quality military clothing, is detained in Odesa

The State Bureau of Investigation has released a video of the detention of Roman Hrynkevych, who is involved in the case of fraud with clothing for the Armed Forces worth UAH 1 billion, in Odesa, UNN reports.

Details

Another defendant in the case of supplying low-quality military clothing to the Armed Forces, Roman Hrynkevych, was detained in Odesa at 7 a.m. on Monday, January 22, while trying to illegally cross the state border, the SBI reported.

SBI Director Oleksiy Sukhachov said that Roman Hrynkevych is to be brought to court today to be tried as a preventive measure.

AddendumAddendum

On January 17, the State Bureau of Investigation notified of suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On the same day, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported to UNNthat law enforcement officers put Roman Hrynkevych on the wanted list to choose a measure of restraint.

Ihor Hrynkevych has status as a suspect in another case - an attempted bribe. On December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. The bribe was offered in exchange for assistance in returning property seized from companies under his control during the investigation of a criminal case. He is currently in custody.

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising