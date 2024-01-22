SBI shows footage of Roman Hrynkevych's detention

The State Bureau of Investigation has released a video of the detention of Roman Hrynkevych, who is involved in the case of fraud with clothing for the Armed Forces worth UAH 1 billion, in Odesa, UNN reports.

Another defendant in the case of supplying low-quality military clothing to the Armed Forces, Roman Hrynkevych, was detained in Odesa at 7 a.m. on Monday, January 22, while trying to illegally cross the state border, the SBI reported.

SBI Director Oleksiy Sukhachov said that Roman Hrynkevych is to be brought to court today to be tried as a preventive measure.

On January 17, the State Bureau of Investigation notified of suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On the same day, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported to UNNthat law enforcement officers put Roman Hrynkevych on the wanted list to choose a measure of restraint.

Ihor Hrynkevych has status as a suspect in another case - an attempted bribe. On December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. The bribe was offered in exchange for assistance in returning property seized from companies under his control during the investigation of a criminal case. He is currently in custody.