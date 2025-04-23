$41.520.14
A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM • 15712 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 47955 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 35107 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 61517 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 39155 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 34593 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 31840 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 34903 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44347 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 69415 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

SBI conducted a search of the ex-authorized representative of the AMCU and ex-deputy minister of economy Panaiotidi: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

SBI investigators searched the house of Svitlana Panaiotidi. Her husband, Andriy Kobolyev, announced the theft of equipment by SBI employees.

SBI conducted a search of the ex-authorized representative of the AMCU and ex-deputy minister of economy Panaiotidi: what is known

Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation conducted searches at the home of Svitlana Panaiotidi, former authorized representative of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine and former Deputy Minister of Economy. Panaiotidi wrote about this on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

About the search. Without a court order. Without familiarization with the decision on urgent investigative actions. They didn't even give an extract from the ERDR to make sure that the case was opened. A classic "scheme" of pressure and abuse when you are in uniform. Not far from the neighbor in methods, actually. At 6:30 in the morning, break in without documents and explanations, saying that everything is legal because they can. For seven hours. Actually, all this was already in 2013. Arbitrariness of people in uniform. It's good that they didn't beat or twist me

- Panaiotidi wrote.

Panaiotidi's husband, Andriy Kobolyev, whose duties in the case of embezzlement of UAH 229 million in premiums were extended today by the High Anti-Corruption Court until June 18, said that SBI investigators "burst into" their house, "motivating their actions by the need to protect evidence from destruction in a supposed crime that was supposedly committed in the period up to 2019".

"As a result of the tireless actions of this newly created law enforcement agency, SBI employees (3 people inside and an indefinite number of people outside) stole (for some reason, they wrote "seized" in the protocol) two mobile phones (and the investigators themselves confirmed that they believe that one of them belongs to me, not my wife, with a search to whom, and not to me, they allegedly came), my wife's work computer, which contains materials with attorney-client privilege (because she is a practicing lawyer) and 2 more old electronic devices, to which neither she nor I remembered the passwords," Kobolyev wrote.

Let us remind

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended until June 18 the duties assigned to the former head of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" Andriy Kobolyev, who is suspected of embezzling UAH 229 million in bonuses. Among the imposed duties, there is no ban on traveling outside of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Naftogaz
Ukraine
Facebook
