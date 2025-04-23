SBI conducted a search of the ex-authorized representative of the AMCU and ex-deputy minister of economy Panaiotidi: what is known

Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation conducted searches at the home of Svitlana Panaiotidi, former authorized representative of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine and former Deputy Minister of Economy. Panaiotidi wrote about this on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

About the search. Without a court order. Without familiarization with the decision on urgent investigative actions. They didn't even give an extract from the ERDR to make sure that the case was opened. A classic "scheme" of pressure and abuse when you are in uniform. Not far from the neighbor in methods, actually. At 6:30 in the morning, break in without documents and explanations, saying that everything is legal because they can. For seven hours. Actually, all this was already in 2013. Arbitrariness of people in uniform. It's good that they didn't beat or twist me - Panaiotidi wrote.

Panaiotidi's husband, Andriy Kobolyev, whose duties in the case of embezzlement of UAH 229 million in premiums were extended today by the High Anti-Corruption Court until June 18, said that SBI investigators "burst into" their house, "motivating their actions by the need to protect evidence from destruction in a supposed crime that was supposedly committed in the period up to 2019".

"As a result of the tireless actions of this newly created law enforcement agency, SBI employees (3 people inside and an indefinite number of people outside) stole (for some reason, they wrote "seized" in the protocol) two mobile phones (and the investigators themselves confirmed that they believe that one of them belongs to me, not my wife, with a search to whom, and not to me, they allegedly came), my wife's work computer, which contains materials with attorney-client privilege (because she is a practicing lawyer) and 2 more old electronic devices, to which neither she nor I remembered the passwords," Kobolyev wrote.

Let us remind

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended until June 18 the duties assigned to the former head of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" Andriy Kobolyev, who is suspected of embezzling UAH 229 million in bonuses. Among the imposed duties, there is no ban on traveling outside of Ukraine.